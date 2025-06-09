In the early morning hours of Monday, June 9, Israeli forces intercepted the Freedom Flotilla vessel Madleen, carrying essential supplies to the besieged Gaza Strip and 12 international volunteers, the majority hailing from Europe. Throughout the night, the ship’s crew reported receiving threats from Israeli forces, as drones and naval vessels monitored Madleen, before Israeli soldiers forcibly halted the mission approximately 170 kilometers from its destination.

The crew includes Thiago Ávila from Brazil, Yasemin Acar from Germany, Baptiste Andre, Omar Faiad, Pascal Maurieras, Yanis Mhamdi, and Reva Viard from France, Marco Van Rennes from the Netherlands, Sergio Toribio from Spain, and Şuayb Ordu from Türkiye. Also aboard are French MEP Rima Hassan and Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg. “These volunteers are not subject to Israeli jurisdiction and cannot be criminalized for delivering aid or challenging an illegal blockade – their detention is arbitrary, unlawful, and must end immediately,” said Huwaida Arraf of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition shortly after the volunteers were taken.

Following confirmation of the interception, demands for the crew’s immediate release poured in from across the world – though not from many of their own governments. By noon CEST, several hours after the assault on Madleen, only Türkiye’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs had issued a public statement explicitly condemning Israel’s actions, while the Spanish administration summoned Israeli diplomats over the incident. Others – including French President Emmanuel Macron, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, under whose flag the ship was sailing – remained silent.

Information released later by bodies like the French and Swedish Ministries of Foreign Affairs was vague, merely expressing intentions to “visit” the activists, “ascertain their situation” and “facilitate their rapid return.”

“The world’s governments remained silent when Conscience was bombed,” said Tan Safi from the Freedom Flotilla. “Now Israel is testing that silence again. Every hour without consequences emboldens Israel to escalate its attacks on civilians, aid workers, and the very foundations of international law.”

Likewise, politicians from Europe’s left condemned both the violent disruption of Madleen’s voyage and the silence of regional leaders. “History is watching them,” said Manon Aubry of France Unbowed, co-chair of The Left in the European Parliament. “Their inaction to end the genocide is nothing more than complicity. We demand immediate action from European authorities to guarantee the safety of the crew and allow humanitarian aid to enter.”

Calls to break the siege

Israeli authorities announced that Madleen’s cargo would be seized and the activists transported to Ashdod Port, where occupation forces apparently plan to screen footage from the day of the Al-Aqsa Flood operation, October 7, 2023. Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israel’s National Security Minister, announced that Madleen’s crew will be held in separate cells while awaiting deportation to their home countries, without access to electronic devices.

Given Israel’s history of targeting aid workers and solidarity activists, their safety while in custody of the occupation forces is far from guaranteed. For this reason, the Freedom Flotilla and allied organizations have called for urgent international intervention to protect the crew and demand the safe, unimpeded delivery of humanitarian supplies to Gaza, blocked by Israel since early March.

“While Madleen must be released immediately, every Mediterranean port should send boats with aid, solidarity, and humanity to Gaza,” wrote UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese on X. “They shall sail together – united, they will be unstoppable. Breaking the siege is a legal duty for states, and a moral imperative for all of us.”

In response to the Israeli assault on Madleen, demonstrations and public gatherings have been announced across Europe.