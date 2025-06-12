Following comments from the Department of Homeland Security Kristi Noem that misconstrued Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum’s comments on the demonstrations against ICE in Los Angeles, Sheinbaum has clarified her position.

Los Angeles has been seeing large scale demonstrations to protest the escalating immigration raids across the city and to call an end to the deployment of the National Guard in Los Angeles.

In a recent press conference, Mexican President Sheinbaum expressed support for the Mexican community while discouraging violent actions. However, Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem accused Sheinbaum of encouraging further demonstrations.

Noem said: “Claudia Sheinbaum came out and encouraged more protests in LA and I condemn her for that. She should not be encouraging violent protests that are going on.”

Shortly after, the secretary’s X post was cited by right-wing commentators like Charlie Kirk as justification for hostile measures against Mexico, such as the taxation of remittances.

Sheinbaum quickly responded to Noem’s accusation on X:

“A few moments ago, in response to a question from a media outlet, the United States Secretary of Homeland Security mistakenly mentioned that I encouraged violent protests in Los Angeles. I inform you that this is false.

“Here is my statement from yesterday, in which I clearly condemn violent demonstrations. We have always been opposed to them …

“On the other hand, our position is and will continue to be, the defense of honest, hardworking Mexicans who support the United States economy and their families in Mexico. I am certain that dialogue and respect are the best paths to understanding between our peoples and our nations and that this misunderstanding will be cleared up.”

As part of the post, Sheinbaum shared a video of her speaking in her daily press conference from the day before where she clearly states: “We do not agree with violent actions as a form of protest.

“In this occasion, the burning of patrol cars seems to be more of an act of provocation than of resistance. It must be made clear that we condemn violence wherever it comes from.

“We call on the Mexican community to act peacefully and not fall for provocations.”

How Sheinbaum was misconstrued

Speaking at a press conference just over two weeks ago, Sheinbaum spoke on the topic of the US planning to implement a tax on remittances, something that could heavily damage the Mexican economy, as well as other economies and communities around the world.

Speaking on this issue, she said: “We will continue informing you, because if it is necessary, we will mobilize, because we don’t want taxes on the remittances of our compatriots.”

This clip has been used as “evidence” of Sheinbaum calling for more protests, with alleged violent implications.

However, while mobilization often carries a stronger implication in English and can imply a form of military action or preparedness, this is not the case in Spanish or in the context that Sheinbaum was using the phrase.

For example, Sheinbaum called for a mobilization in Mexico City’s main square after Trump first threatened tariffs against Mexico. This of course had no relation to the military, but was a peaceful mobilization of 350,000 people to hear Sheinbaum speak in the Zocalo and be informed about the political state of the country.

Nevertheless, United States political figures such as Senator Eric Schmitt are calling this a “threat” from Sheinbaum, and using it as ammunition to suggest even higher taxes on remittances.

Mexico offers legal support to Mexicans and calls for immigration reform

Sheinbaum confirmed 61 Mexican citizens have been detained during the ICE raids in Los Angeles.

She also assured that those who have been detained will receive consular attention, legal support, and have been aided in contacting their families.

“We are in contact with all consulates, particularly the one in Los Angeles, and also with the families, giving them all the support they require.”

Sheinbaum also called for immigration reform in the United States.

“Our support and our request to the United States government for comprehensive immigration reform that recognizes Mexicans who have lived there for many years, who should be recognized and supported.”

Mexico’s previous president, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) repeatedly offered support to the US in addressing the root causes of immigration, such as poverty and lack of opportunities.

AMLO suggested the US aid Mexico in extending social programs across Central and South America.

For example, AMLO specifically requested US support in expanding his program “Sembrando Vida” across Central America, which involves paying farmers in poverty to plant trees, tackling reforestation and poverty together.

Joe Biden, US president at the time, did not engage with this proposal but did raise ICE funding by more than one billion during his time in office.

The continued bipartisan increase in ICE funding has primed the agency to be ready and equipped for the massive 260,000 arrests it is on track to make this year. The agency continues to draw criticism from human rights organizations.

In April, 23 nonprofit organizations joined together to release a report that outlines ICE’s mistreatment of migrant children, collaboration with private prisons with records of abuse, blocking of lawful asylum, disappearing of immigrants, invasive arrest methods, and more.

Tallis Boerne Marcus is an Australian journalist currently based in Mexico City.