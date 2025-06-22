Health workers, trade unions, and activists rallied outside the European Parliament in Brussels on June 19, demanding concrete action against the daily attacks by Israeli occupation forces on Gaza’s healthcare system. The protest followed a call to action from 13 trade unions across Belgium, France, Italy, Norway, Spain, and Sweden – later endorsed by many more – condemning the inaction of European institutions in the face of flagrant violations of human rights.

“As representatives of health workers and associations active in the sector, we are outraged by what our colleagues and the Palestinian people are enduring,” the unions’ joint statement read. “But above all, we are revolted by the inaction of national and EU authorities. [Because of this inaction,] we all have blood on our hands.”

A central demand of the protest was for EU and national governments to take meaningful action to ensure the unimpeded delivery of essential supplies to Gaza, something Israel has blocked since early March. Since then, occupation forces have also militarized aid delivery, with several massacres reported at food distribution points targeting starving Palestinians. “The obstruction of care and humanitarian aid has become a weapon of war, used to attempt the erasure of the Palestinian people,” the statement continued.

“When Israel deliberately targets ambulances and aid convoys, when Israel systematically destroys healthcare infrastructure, killing patients and caregivers, and when Israel uses humanitarian aid as a tool of forced displacement… we are horrified by the level of barbarity a state can reach,” the appeal stated. “We demand that Europe take all necessary measures to contain Israel’s actions. As a first, though insufficient, step, the EU must immediately suspend the EU-Israel Association Agreement.”

In addition to members of the unions and confederations that launched the appeal – including Belgium’s CNE-CSC and FGTB-ABVV and Sweden’s Kommunal – the protest was joined by activists from the European Federation of Public Service Unions (EPSU) and organizations such as the People’s Health Movement France, Viva Salud and Medics for the People (MPLP-GVHV).

Viva Salud also used the protest to highlight the situation at Al-Awda Hospital in northern Gaza, which was recently shut down under Israeli military orders and threats of new attacks. “Together, we call for protection of healthcare workers in Gaza and an end to European complicity in the genocide,” the organization stated on social media. “We cannot remain spectators while health and care workers are deliberately targeted and killed by Israel. Political leaders must act now. Enough words, it’s time for action.”

