The price of rent in Mexico has increased exponentially since the arrival of the so-called “digital nomads” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, residents of Mexico City’s central Roma and Condesa neighborhoods began to observe a curious phenomenon: hundreds offoreigners, above all US citizens, began to inhabit these upper-middle-class neighborhoods.

Many of them call themselves “digital nomads”, that is, digital platform workers who do remote work and, therefore, decide to migrate to countries where their salary allows them to have a higher standard of living.

Gradually, the dynamics of the locations changed. Coffee shops began to appear where the new migrants worked, charging prices never seen before in a Mexican city.

Health food stores and gyms proliferated, offering prices that were unaffordable for most nationals, while very old local businesses began to close due to a lack of customers.

Likewise, the prices of rented houses and apartments have skyrocketed. People who lived there for decades were no longer able to pay their rent, and many other businesses had to close their doors because of the high prices.

Some in the neighborhood have decided to convert the old apartments where families had lived for decades into short-term accommodations for tourists, further increasing prices.

The figures are stunning. In 1995, the annual increase in the price of rent in Mexico was 24.66%. By 2025, housing inflation stood at 122.47%.

In the case of the price of home ownership, in 1995 inflation was 26.25%, while by 2025 the price increase has climbed to 120.83%.

Furthermore, it is a phenomenon that especially affects the poorest, who more than 46% must invest more than 30% of their income in renting a home, which has created a sort of tacit segregation of the poorest in these neighborhoods.

In addition, we must add to this issue the fact that Mexico is a country that has entered a real housing crisis: there are more people than houses. The housing deficit has been pointed out by activist groups, several academics and politicians who think that the only thing that promotes such a phenomenon is that housing prices increase even more.

A mobilization against gentrification

This whole process is known as “gentrification” and has provoked a massive rejection by Mexican citizens who, on July 4, came out to demonstrate in the streets of the Mexican capital and reject the increase in living costs.

A protester, Daniela Grave told the New York Times: “The playing field is not level.”

She explained, “If they make a living in dollars, and don’t pay taxes here, we are just in unequal circumstances, Mexicans and foreigners, where those who have salaries in dollars have all the power to exert in this city and that is what should be regulated.”

Demonstrators raised chants rejecting the settlement of the new inhabitants in their neighborhoods and claimed they are detrimental to the economy and culture of Mexicans. Messages such as “Say no to colonial gentrification”, “Go back to your damn country, gringo”, “Our identity is not a business” or “Pay taxes, learn Spanish, respect my culture” were repeated throughout the march. At some points in the march, some businesses frequented by the “digital nomads” were targeted and damaged.

The demonstration made Washington uncomfortable, whose Department of Homeland Security ironically posted on X: “If you are in the United States illegally and wish to join the next protest in Mexico City, use the CBP Home app to facilitate your departure.” The app is a tool used in the US for irregular migrants who decide to voluntarily leave the US.

The government’s response

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has preferred to ignore the retorts from the US and decided to focus on the situation at hand. Sheinbaum reprobated the protest, condemned the messages she considers xenophobic, and promised some kind of control and state action to reverse the trend: “No matter how legitimate a demand may be, such as opposing gentrification, it cannot call for any nationality to leave our country.” She stated: “Mexico is a country open to the world.”

However, Sheinbaum, who was Mexico City’s Chief from 2018 to 2023, also stressed that some kind of intervention by the State is necessary to address the critical housing situation in Mexico. She especially spoke about short-term rentals for tourists: “There is a lot of real estate speculation derived from Airbnb rentals and all these digital platforms,” she said. “It can’t be making the city more expensive.” In addition, she referred to the urgency of building affordable housing.

For her part, the current Mayor of Mexico City, Clara Brugada (who belongs to Morena, the ruling party), stated that she would accelerate the regularization of digital hosting platforms. She also promised to hold assemblies with the affected communities.

However, it will be challenging for the State to somehow regulate the phenomenon of gentrification without entering a war with large digital corporations, which seems to be inscribed in the DNA of current capitalism in Latin America, thus affecting countless cities around the continent.