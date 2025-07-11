The two strategic operations are part of an escalation by the Yemeni resistance group against the Israeli occupation, in response to its continued genocide in Gaza.

The Ansar Allah-led Yemeni armed forces escalated their operations in the Red Sea last week against merchant vessels that violated the movement’s previously declared naval blockade by docking in the ports of occupied Palestine.

“Magic Seas”

The Yemeni Armed Forces’ spokesperson, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, announced in a televised speech on Monday, July 7, that Liberian-flagged Greek-operated cargo ship “Magic Seas” was struck, one day earlier, by two unmanned boats, five ballistic and cruise missiles, and three drones.

Saree added that the attack sank the ship, but the Yemeni Forces allowed its crew to safely evacuate.

“Eternity C”

On Wednesday, July 9, Ansar Allah released a video of an attack launched Monday on Liberian-flagged bulk carrier “Eternity C”, as it made its way to the occupied Palestinian city of Umm al-Rashrash (also known as Eilat).

Repeated warnings and calls by Ansar Allah’s naval forces for the crew to evacuate the vessel prior to the attack were heard at the beginning of the video. However, the ship continued sailing towards the port, ignoring the instructions.

Saree confirmed that “Eternity C” completely sank after it was targeted with an unmanned surface vehicle, and six cruise and ballistic missiles. He also pointed out that a special unit from the Yemeni naval forces moved to rescue several members of the vessel crew, who were provided with medical care and transported to a safe location.

According to media reports, the crew consisted of 25 members, four of whom were killed in the attack, 10 were saved after a 48-hour rescue operation, while 11 are still missing, including six who are believed to be taken by Ansar Allah to an unknown location.

Ansar Allah hits Ben Gurion Airport and vows to continue maritime blockade until Israel ends Gaza genocide

The recent escalation of Ansar Allah’s attacks has not been limited to the ban on Israel’s maritime navigation. Yemeni missiles have continued to target strategic sites in the depth of the territories occupied by Israel.

On Thursday, July 10, the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a strike on the Israeli occupation’s Lod Airport (known as Ben Gurion) using a Zolfiqa precision ballistic missile.

Ansar Allah confirmed the success of the operation in a statement, noting that it resulted in halting air traffic, and driving millions of panicked Israeli settlers into shelters after air raid sirens sounded in over 300 towns and cities occupied by Israel.

The Yemeni resistance movement vowed to expand their operations by targeting more military and strategic Israeli sites inside occupied Palestine, while persisting with a maritime blockade on Israeli ports, until “the crimes of the Zionist entity in Gaza are brought to an end.”