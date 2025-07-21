Results indicate protests against Trump’s immigration policies actually enjoy more popular support than the policies themselves

Recent polling indicates that US President Donald Trump’s immigration agenda, involving brutal ICE raids and plans to deport up to 20 million people, have lost ground among people in the US.

A CNN/SSRS poll conducted from July 10 to 13 found that 58% of respondents disapprove of how Trump was handling immigration, up ten percentage points from 48% in early March.

55% of respondents believe that Trump has gone too far in deporting undocumented immigrants earlier in July, as compared to 45% in early February.

A CBS News/YouGov poll conducted July 16 through 18 yielded similar findings. 51% of respondents disapprove of Trump’s program to deport undocumented immigrants living in the US, as compared to 41% in February. 56% of those polled disapprove of Trump’s handling of immigration, as compared to 46% of those who disapproved in March.

56% of respondents believe that the Trump administration is targeting those who are not dangerous criminals, as opposed to 47% of respondents who believed this just last month.

Poll indicates public backs anti-ICE protests

In May, Trump advisor Stephen Miller put pressure on federal immigration enforcement agencies to carry out Trump’s mass deportation agenda, setting a quota of 3,000 immigration arrests per day. In the current administration’s frantic efforts to measure up to Trump’s campaign promise of one million deportations per year, dramatic ICE raids have terrorized immigrant communities and led to mass protests throughout the country. Most recently, the death of farm worker Jaime Alanís following a violent ICE raid on a farm in Camarillo, California, has sparked demonstrations and rallies across the United States.

Results from the CNN/SSRS poll from earlier in July indicate that the protests against Trump’s immigration policies actually enjoy more popularity than the policies themselves. 55% of respondents believe that these protests are mostly if not completely justified, as opposed to 45% who believe that the protests are mostly or completely not justified.

47% of those polled are most concerned that the state would go too far in its crackdown against protesters, as opposed to 38% who are most concerned that protests would get out of control. 59% of respondents oppose Trump deploying National Guard troops in response to protests, with only 41% supporting this measure.