Left organizations in Belgium are using the typically slower European summer to gear up for ManiFiesta, the annual festival of solidarity that many recognize as the launchpad for a new cycle of political activities in the region. This year’s edition, set to take place on September 13 and 14 in the coastal city of Ostend, aims to reflect the country’s current political climate while capturing a broader spirit of resistance.

“Right now in Belgium, we’re seeing two major movements of resistance: one against the new government’s policies, and the other in solidarity with Palestine,” says Matilde De Cooman from Viva Salud. “These two are also connected because the new government has reached an agreement that will see big investments in the military, but not in public services.”

De Cooman and physician Sofie Blancke from Medics for the People (MPLP–GVHV) are among dozens of activists shaping the program for ManiFiesta 2025, supported by hundreds of volunteers and joined by thousands of participants from around the world. They agree that both the organizing process and the event itself give a significant boost to social movements. “It brings a lot of analysis about what’s going wrong, but also offers visions of how the world could be different,” says De Cooman. “So it’s not just about what shouldn’t be, but also about what should be.”

The international dimension is one of ManiFiesta’s most notable features, reflecting the commitment of the Workers’ Party of Belgium (PTB–PVDA) and other left movements to build genuine international solidarity, as opposed to “foreign affairs” envisioned by official institutions. The event regularly welcomes activists from South Africa, Cuba, Brazil, the Philippines, and the United States, creating a space for exchange. Many of the discussions are held in English, in addition to Dutch and French, allowing for broader engagement.

“What I love about ManiFiesta is how many worlds come together,” says Blancke. “I remember one year, I was sitting and watching the crowds, and I could see how everything connected. There was a mother with her children, a teacher, who came from the Union Village, then went to the Plaza Feminista, had mussels nearby, caught some music, while others came from the book fair. Everything is intertwined, and people inspire each other.”

Both Blancke and De Cooman emphasize how the gutting of public services in favor of militarization impacts the right to health. MPLP–GVHV will be hosting discussions on sexual and reproductive health, comparisons between health systems under capitalism and socialism, and health impacts of attacks on workers’ rights, particularly those on long-term sick leave. “They want to force people back to work at any cost not only because they’re increasing military spending, but also because they want more people in the labor market to drive wages down,” Blancke explains.

A similar logic spreads through the entire field, creating dangerous misconceptions of health, adds De Cooman. “That’s why it’s so important that health is present at ManiFiesta, through both Viva Salud’s experience and MPLP-GVHV’s practice.”

Another key focus of this year’s health program is Palestine. Discussions will include the health impacts of occupation and war, with invited speakers such as Basil Farraj from Birzeit University and, hopefully, Dr. Mohammed Salha, current director of Al-Awda hospitals in Gaza. A panel will also explore how health professionals can give shape to their solidarity, with voices from Health Workers for Palestine UK, the Boycott Teva campaign, and the Cuban Henry Reeve Medical Brigades. “This shows how solidarity with Palestine is linked to other struggles, and how Cuba continues to lead by example in international solidarity despite all the blockades,” says De Cooman.

Among this year’s speakers are trade unionists Chris Smalls, Christiane Benner (IG Metall), Jonis Ghedi Alasow and Zazi Nsibanyoni-Mugambi (NUMSA), British MP Jeremy Corbyn, and author Kristen R. Ghodsee. They will share the stage with Belgian labor leaders and PTB-PVDA representatives, including Peter Mertens and Marc Botenga.

“As the global elite gathers to hoard more and more, we’re seeing people come together,” Blancke concludes. “ManiFiesta is one of those places where that hope takes shape. You leave with an inspired mind, a warm heart, and a body full of oxytocin.”

People’s Health Dispatch is a fortnightly bulletin published by the People’s Health Movement and Peoples Dispatch. For more articles and to subscribe to People’s Health Dispatch, click here.