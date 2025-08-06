Trump signed the “Big Beautiful Bill” into law on July 4, which allocates USD 170 billion in additional funding in the next three years for immigration enforcement. This includes funding for Immigration, Customs, and Enforcement (ICE) to hire 10,000 new agents to support Trump’s mass deportation efforts. ICE is now rushing to attract these new hires.

ICE, founded in 2002, is the federal law enforcement agency under the Department of Homeland Security, responsible for enforcing immigration policies. ICE practices have come under heavy scrutiny in the second Trump administration. The agency, along with other federal agencies, has carried out raids at workplaces and in neighborhoods in order to detain migrants. Their actions have sparked mass protests, especially in Los Angeles in June which subsequently spread across the country this summer.

“Defend the Homeland”

In a World War I-style advertisement enticing people to take jobs in immigration enforcement, ICE is offering new hires a USD 50,000 signing bonus, a USD 60,000 student loan repayment, and 25% premium pay – on top of a regular rate for certain hours worked or under specific conditions. As of July 31, ICE has issued tentative job offers to 1,000 people. DHS has given a name to the project of hiring thousands of new ICE agents, rallying under the slogan “Defend the Homeland.”

The Trump administration is also taking on other efforts to attract more ICE agents, as the administration kicks into gear to accept these new hires. Despite the US being in the midst of hurricane season, dozens of FEMA staffers are being reassigned to vet and process new DHS hires. The administration announced on August 6 that it would be removing the age cap for joining ICE. Prior to this announcement, the age limit had been 37 or 40 years old, depending on the position applied for. “We’re taking father/son bonding to a whole new level,” wrote DHS in a post on X.

Other initiatives include attempting to recruit former federal workers to join the ranks of immigration enforcement. This initiative is notable considering the administration’s efforts to downsize the federal workforce and eliminate the bargaining power of these workers.

“People who have received tentative offers will qualify for the incredible benefits we’re offering under this unprecedented initiative – including $50,000 bonuses and student loan forgiveness,” said acting ICE Director Todd M. Lyons.

Attacks on student loan repayment as ICE hires lured with promises

This offer gains special significance in contrast to Trump’s efforts to make it harder on student loan borrowers to repay their loans. Borrowers are facing new challenges trying to access Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) following Trump’s March executive order which aims to limit PSLF eligibility. Trump’s executive order seeks to end PSLF for who his administration dubs as “anti-American activists,” excluding employees at certain nonprofit organizations deemed to “advance illegal immigration, terrorism, child abuse, discrimination, and public disruptions.” Some have raised the alarm that this could target organizations based on political activity. “That’s definitely an indicator for me that this is politically motivated and perhaps will be used as a tool for political punishment,” Betsy Mayotte, president of the Institute of Student Loan Advisors, told AP.

This new hiring push is occurring as the Trump administration is pulling out all stops to conduct the mass deportation operation of between 15 to 20 million immigrants. Renewed efforts at immigration enforcement escalated following May 21, when Trump advisor Stephen Miller and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem called on federal immigration agents to intensify enforcement and carry out 3,000 arrests per day.