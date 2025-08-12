Suleiman Al-Obeid, the “Palestinian Pelé”, was killed in an Israeli strike. After UEFA posted a tribute, Mohamed Salah retweeted it, demanding to know the circumstances of his death – a response that has since gone viral.

Liverpool star and Egyptian football legend Mohamed Salah has called out the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) for a glaring omission in its tribute to Suleiman Al-Obeid, the former Palestinian national team forward affectionately known as the “Palestinian Pelé”.

Al-Obeid, who played 24 times for Palestine and scored more than 100 goals over his career, was killed earlier this month in an Israeli strike on civilians waiting for humanitarian aid in southern Gaza. According to the Palestine Football Association, he is among hundreds of athletes, coaches, and sports officials who have lost their lives since the escalation of Israeli military operations in Gaza.

On August 9, UEFA published a brief message on its official X account:

“Farewell to Suleiman al-Obeid, the ‘Palestinian Pelé.’ A talent who gave hope to countless children, even in the darkest of times.”

The post made no mention of how or where Al-Obeid died. In response, Salah reposted the message with a pointed question:

“Can you tell us how he died, where, and why?”

Salah one of the most celebrated footballers in the world and a figure with enormous influence across the world reignited debate about how major sports bodies address the deaths of Palestinian athletes, while hundreds have been killed in Gaza with little acknowledgment, these same organizations were vocal in standing with Ukrainian players and condemning Russia’s actions, yet have offered no comparable solidarity for Palestine.

A career that inspired a nation

Born and raised in Gaza, Suleiman Al-Obeid rose to prominence through his home club, Khadamat al-Shati. His natural goal-scoring instinct made him a fan favorite. He later joined the West Bank’s Al-Amari Youth Center in 2009, helping the club win the first-ever Palestinian Professional League title in the 2010–2011 season.

Following a return to Khadamat al-Shati for a year, he moved to Gaza Sports Club, where he topped the Southern Governorates Premier League’s scoring charts in the 2015–2016 season with 17 goals. In 2016–2017, back with the Khadamat al-Shati club in Gaza, he repeated the feat, netting 15 goals to secure another top scorer title.

Over his career, he earned a collection of affectionate nicknames – “The Gazelle” for his elegance on the pitch, “The Black Pearl” for his brilliance, “Henry of Palestine” in homage to the French striker Thierry Henry, and “The Pelé of Palestinian Football” in recognition of his flair and skill.

For many Palestinians, Al-Obeid embodied hope and resilience, using football as a platform to inspire children in refugee camps and war-affected communities.

The war’s toll on Palestinian sport

His killing comes as the sporting community in Gaza faces unprecedented devastation. By February 2025, the Palestinian Olympic Committee (POC) estimated that at least 270 sports facilities had been damaged or destroyed, with material losses running into the hundreds of millions of dollars. The Yarmouk Stadium in Gaza City, a historic football ground, has been reduced to rubble, while swimming pools, sports halls, and youth centers lie in ruins.

Salah’s challenge to UEFA – “Can you tell us how he died, where, and why?” – has been widely shared, with supporters praising him for using his platform to demand accountability from a governing body that represents European football but also engages with players and fans globally.

Suleiman Al-Obeid’s death marks not only the loss of a national sporting hero but also the silencing of a voice that inspired countless young players in Palestine.