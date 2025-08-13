Imperialist attacks make nuclear proliferation a necessity

Recent history and the US war drive make a clear case that acquiring nuclear weapons is the most rational choice for states seeking any autonomy from US domination.

August 13, 2025 by Peoples Dispatch

Vijay Prashad, Director of Tricontinental: Institute for Social Research and Dae-Han Song of the International Strategy Center and the No Cold War collective argue that the US makes most compelling case for nuclear proliferation and that the threat of annihilation of small countries by imperialism makes the proliferation of nuclear weapons across the globe an inevitable reality.


All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
