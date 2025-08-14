Iran dismissed the accusations of interference in internal affairs, saying that only the US did by imposing its plan to disarm the resistance group on the Lebanese state.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun held a meeting on Wednesday, August 13, with Iran’s Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, Ali Larijani, in Lebanon’s capital Beirut, during which they discussed reinforcing bilateral cooperation “based on mutual respect and within the limits of sovereignty and friendship.”

However, Aoun slammed the recent language used by some Iranian officials regarding the Lebanese government’s approval of the US controversial plan to disarm Hezbollah, considering it “unhelpful”.

Referring to Iran’s support to the Shia resistance group of Hezbollah, Aoun stressed that the relations between the two countries should not be limited to one sect or component of the Lebanese people, but all political and sectarian components.

The head of the Lebanese state also expressed his firm rejection “of any interference” in Lebanon’s internal affairs “from any party”, emphasizing that he wants its territory to remain “safe and stable in the interest of all Lebanese without discrimination.”

Aoun’s remarks came a few days after senior adviser to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Ali Akbar Velayati, voiced opposition to the US-backed plan to disarm Hezbollah, and declared that his country will continue with its support for the resistance group.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is certainly opposed to the disarmament of Hezbollah, because Iran has always assisted the Lebanese nation and resistance and will continue such assistance at present.” Velayati said during an interview with Iran’s Tasnim news agency.

Velayati also addressed “the wise people of Lebanon”, urging them to stand against “those that are spearheading the plot for disarmament of Hezbollah”. The Iranian official asserted that the resistance will confront that plot, and that his country will provide it with support.

It was not Iran, but the US that interfered in internal affairs: Larijani responds to Aoun’s accusations

In response to Aoun’s statements on Iran’s alleged interference in the internal affairs of Lebanon, Larijani said that his country does not interfere in Lebanese affairs.

The Iranian official further warned that “foreign countries should not give orders to Lebanon”, citing the proposal brought forward by US envoy Tom Barrack to disarm Hezbollah.

“Iran didn’t bring any plan to Lebanon, the US did. Those intervening in Lebanese affairs are those dictating plans and deadlines,” Larijani insisted.

“Your enemy is Israel, which attacked you, and your friend is the one who resisted Israel, so value them,” he declared.