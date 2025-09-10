He is already under house arrest, but if convicted, he would be taken to a cell only after the sentence becomes final.

The answer to the question is yes. In fact, former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is already under house arrest after failing to comply with precautionary measures imposed by the reporting judge in the criminal case investigating the attempted coup in Brazil, Alexandre de Moraes, such as the prohibition on using social media.

Lawyer Ney Strozake states that preventive detention could be imposed if there is a risk of flight. “If he [Bolsonaro] flees or takes actions that clearly demonstrate that he is going to flee, what could happen is that the Attorney General’s Office could request preventive detention and Alexandre Moraes could order preventive detention. But [only] because he is preparing to flee or because he has fled, which is the case with [Carla] Zambelli. She is already abroad and has announced that she has fled. Then her preventive detention was ordered. In Bolsonaro’s case, this could also happen,” explained the lawyer.

However, these are preventive measures, which are primarily aimed at ensuring the smooth running of the proceedings and are unlikely to be taken on the eve of a sentence. The final arrest, in compliance with a possible sentence established by the First Panel of the Supreme Federal Court (STF), will still take a little more time, and this depends on how the five ministers will vote.

Possibilities for appeals

If there are at least two disagreements among the justices regarding the merits of the case, that is, regarding the conviction or acquittal of the defendants, the defense may file appeals to bring the case to the full court, known as infringements. The deadline for the defense to file these appeals is ten days, and there is no deadline for the court to decide whether to accept them.

If there is not this minimum number of disagreements on the merits, the defense will be limited to only one possibility of appeal: the so-called motions for clarification. In this case, there is no possibility of changing the majority decision, but lawyers may contest or even request clarification regarding any measure imposed in the sentence, or request, for example, immediate progression to house arrest for health reasons. For this type of appeal, the deadline for filing defenses is five days after the sentence, and the judge in the case has the same amount of time to rule on them.

Jail only after the final judgment

According to the understanding established by the STF, those convicted will only begin serving their sentences after the so-called final judgment, that is, when there are no more possibilities for appeals.

Former President Jair Bolsonaro and seven other defendants are identified by the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) as the “crucial nucleus” of the coup plot. They are accused of the crimes of armed criminal organization, attempted violent abolition of the Democratic Rule of Law, coup d’état, damage qualified by violence and serious threat, and deterioration of listed heritage.

Together, the penalties related to the crimes identified by the Attorney General’s Office could total 43 years in prison, considering the maximum penalties for each crime and the possibility of aggravating circumstances.

In addition to the former president, seven other men, all close allies during his administration, are being tried this week. They are: Alexandre Ramagem (former head of the Brazilian Intelligence Agency, Abin, and now a federal deputy for the Liberal Party in Rio de Janeiro); Almir Garnier Santos (former Navy commander); Anderson Torres (former Minister of Justice); Augusto Heleno (Army general and former Minister of Institutional Security); Mauro Cid (Bolsonaro’s former aide-de-camp); Paulo Sérgio Nogueira (who, like Braga Netto, was also Minister of Defense); and Walter Braga Netto (Army general and former Minister of Defense and Chief of Staff).

Among the eight defendants, Ramagem is the only one charged with three crimes, rather than five, as the charges of aggravated damage and deterioration of listed property (relating to January 8) were suspended, since he was already a certified congressman at the time and therefore had parliamentary immunity.

With the exception of whistleblower Mauro Cid, who has confessed to the charges, the others claim innocence.

This article was first published in Brasil de Fato in Portuguese.