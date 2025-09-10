The Global Sumud Flotilla’s vessel “Alma” was hit in a new suspected drone strike, marking the second attack on the initiative within days.

The Global Sumud Flotilla has come under attack for a second time in days while preparing to break the Israeli blockade of Gaza by sea. The vessel Alma, sailing under a British flag, was struck in another suspected drone assault and sustained fire damage to its upper deck.

“These repeat attacks come during intensified Israeli aggression on Palestinians in Gaza, and are an orchestrated attempt to distract and derail our mission,” the coalition stated. “The Global Sumud Flotilla continues undeterred.”

While investigations are ongoing, UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese wrote on social media that early expert opinions suspected a drone strike carried out with “an incendiary grenade wrapped in plastic materials dipped in fuel.” The incident followed the attack a day earlier on the flotilla’s Family Boat, which carried steering committee members and supplies for Gaza on previous legs of the voyage. The strike drew widespread condemnation from grassroots groups and led to immediate popular mobilizations in the Tunisian port of Sidi Bou Said, where the flotilla is currently docked.

After the first assault, the coalition reaffirmed its determination to proceed. “We are leaving on this mission. No acts of aggression will stop us,” Global Sumud Flotilla’s Saif Abukeshek said. “In the coming days, the flotilla will be united at sea in our mission to break the siege, to end the genocide and to stand with the Palestinian people in their just struggle for freedom.”

“Our mission is clear: to expose Israel’s unfolding ethnic cleansing and stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people,” the flotilla added.

The Global Sumud Flotilla is made up of trade unionists, health workers, actors, activists, and ordinary people seeking to reach Gaza with essential supplies while spotlighting Israeli war crimes and Western governments’ complicity. It marks the largest attempt to break the sea blockade since the genocide began in October 2023, supported by dozens of civilian vessels and thousands of volunteers on land.