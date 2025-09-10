The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Operation Midway Blitz in Chicago and the state of Illinois on September 8. The 30-day, ICE-led surge is said to be focused on arrests of immigrants whom DHS characterizes as having criminal records. Trump’s DHS has framed the operation as a response to “sanctuary city” policies, which are protocols implemented by more left-leaning areas aiming to shield immigrant workers from ICE raids. The Trump administration has used much of its power to level threats at so-called “Democrat-run” cities such as Chicago.

“For years, Governor Pritzker and his fellow sanctuary politicians released Tren de Aragua gang members, rapists, kidnappers, and drug traffickers on Chicago’s streets – putting American lives at risk and making Chicago a magnet for criminals,” state DHS assistant secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “President Trump and Secretary Noem have a clear message: no city is a safe haven for criminal illegal aliens. If you come to our country illegally and break our laws, we will hunt you down, arrest you, deport you, and you will never return.”

ICE sighting and arrests ramp up

Immigration enforcement has already begun in the midwest city over the weekend. Local leaders reported that immigration agents detained three people on Chicago’s Southwest Side over the weekend. Block Club Chicago reported that according to Karina Martinez, communications coordinator for the Brighton Park Neighborhood Council, a flower vendor was taken into custody on Sunday, and another individual was detained near a bus stop outside a gas station.

Alderperson Jeylú Gutiérrez told Block Club Chicago that a third person was detained while walking along the sidewalk near West 49th Street and South Archer Avenue. In a statement posted to social media Sunday night, she added that two more people may also have been taken into custody, though that could not be confirmed. There have also been several ICE agents seen in Chicago neighborhoods by local community networks.

Chicago residents denounce immigration enforcement

Chicago residents have staged mass demonstrations against Trump’s immigration crackdown and plan to send National Guard troops to the city in a DC-style federal takeover. On Saturday, thousands marched through the streets of the city in a march organized by the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant & Refugee Rights, holding signs with slogans including “From Chicago to Palestine, occupation is a crime” and “No to deportations.” Other demonstrations took place on Saturday in the suburbs surrounding Chicago, including North Chicago and Wheaton, with dozens of protesters holding signs denouncing ICE.

Dozens staged a demonstration at night outside the Hampton Inn in Downer’s Grove, a suburb outside of Chicago, where it was alleged that DHS officers were sleeping.

More protests are expected in coming days as organizers and community members prepare for more raids.