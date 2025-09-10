The Spanish government stopped short of passing a formal arms embargo on Israel after Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced new measures against it in light of the genocide in Gaza. Earlier this week, Sánchez presented a list of nine sanctions, including bans on the transit of ships carrying fuel for the Israeli military through Spanish ports, restrictions of entry on state aircraft transporting weapons, and entry bans for individuals complicit in war crimes.

Israel initially responded by accusing the Spanish government of antisemitism and imposing entry bans on ministers Yolanda Díaz and Sira Rego. Spain recalled its ambassador from Tel Aviv in protest, but the targeted officials were reasonably unfazed. “It is a point of pride that a genocidal state is banning me,” Díaz stated.

In the days following his announcement, however, Sánchez’s cabinet delayed pushing through a full embargo on arms, citing the necessity of more consultations between ministries.

Frustration grows over government’s delay

Since the beginning of Israel’s genocide in Gaza, Spain has positioned itself as one of the stronger critics of Israeli actions compared to other European governments. With his latest announcement, Sánchez sought to reinforce that impression, openly criticizing Western allies for their failure to act. “The great powers are stuck between indifference and complicity,” he said.

But even as Sánchez’s administration projects itself as a voice for peace in Palestine, the prime minister continues to face criticism at home for avoiding measures deemed essential by solidarity networks, chief among them the arms embargo and the suspension of all relations with Israel.

Campaigners insist that a comprehensive embargo must be implemented immediately, rejecting government claims that one is de facto already in place. “The arms embargo must include all imports, exports, and transits,” the network RESCOP (Red de Solidaridad Contra la Ocupación de Palestina) stated when the original nine measures were announced. “It must also be retroactive and apply to both public and private contracts, present and future, in order to put an end once and for all to the 46 public contracts with Israeli arms companies, their subsidiaries in Spain, and Spanish companies that manufacture defense products through technology transfer agreements or with certification from the Israeli arms industry.”

The government’s retreat on the arms embargo has frustrated groups that have mobilized for justice for Palestine over the past 23 months, and protests are certain to continue in the coming weeks – including a large demonstration against arms trade and for a suspension of relations with Israel on October 4.

Activists had initially welcomed the announcement of Sánchez’s measures, treating it as a hard-fought victory for grassroots organizing. On September 8, the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement wrote: “The BDS movement salutes the tireless work of solidarity campaigners in the Spanish State who made this victory possible. Since the start of Israel’s ongoing genocide against 2.3 million Palestinians in Gaza, more than 600 Spanish State civil society organizations have been mobilizing pressure and demanding a comprehensive military embargo against Israel.”

RESCOP also reflected on the significance of the Prime Minister’s original proposal. “Today’s announcement offers a small breath of hope and reminds us of the importance of grassroots struggles,” they wrote on the day.