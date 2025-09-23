The Lebanese state accused Israel of undermining the US-brokered disarmament plan with its fresh aggression.

The Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) announced on Thursday, September 18, that its fighter jets had launched a series of airstrikes on different areas of southern Lebanon, allegedly targeting Hezbollah’s military infrastructure.

The IOF claimed that the purpose of the new aerial campaign is to prevent the Lebanese resistance group from restoring its capabilities in the targeted areas.

Hezbollah-run news network Al-Manar denied IOF’s claims, affirming that the Israeli warplanes targeted residential civilian areas in the towns of Mais Al-Jabal, Kfar Tibnit, Debbin, Shehabiya, and Burj Qallawiyah, which in turn led to the forced displacement of many families.

The large-scale Israeli offensive on southern Lebanon continued on Friday, September 19 with a strike, which targeted a car outside the entrance of Tebnine Governmental Hospital in Bint Jbeil district.

The attack resulted in killing one person and injuring several others, two of them in critical condition, according to the Emergency Operations Center of the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health.

On Sunday, September 22, Israel committed a new massacre in Bint Jbeil, with a strike that targeted a motorcycle and a car, leaving five people killed including three children, and wounding two other people.

Israeli airstrikes violate UN security council resolution, says UNIFIL

The United Nations peacekeeping force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) issued a statement on Friday, denouncing the new Israeli aggression on southern Lebanon. The UNIFIL described the Israeli airstrikes as violations of the UN Security Council Resolution 1701. It further cautioned Israel against jeopardizing regional stability by launching such assaults.

“Last night’s strikes by Israel in south Lebanon are violations of Security Council resolution 1701 and put the fragile stability that has been built since November of last year at risk,” the statement reads.

“They further undermine civilians’ confidence that a non-violent solution to this conflict is possible,” UNIFIL insisted, warning that “the strikes put the lives of Lebanese soldiers, UN peacekeepers, and civilians in danger.”

Lebanese army accuses Israel of obstructing US-brokered disarmament plan

For its part, the Lebanese army said in a statement on Thursday that the Israeli aerial raids have undermined the US-brokered plan to disarm Hezbollah.

“These assaults and violations obstruct the army’s deployment in the south, and their continuation will hinder the implementation of its plan starting from the area south of the Litani River,” the army said, noting that Thursday’s airstrikes brought Israel’s violations of the ceasefire deal since November 2024 to 4,500.