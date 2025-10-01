As more groups join the protests, repression has increased. Several journalists reported being attacked by the police.

On September 27 and 28 in Lima, Peru, police violently attacked protesters demanding an end to corruption, greater security, an end to extortion by criminal groups, and the end of Dina Boluarte’s government in general.

Boluarte was the vice president of Pedro Castillo, who was removed from office in what many have called a “coup d’état”.

After that, Boluarte led a government that harshly repressed protesters demanding the return of Castillo. Nearly 60 deaths were recorded during the protests that lasted for months between 2022 and 2023.

Harsh repression in Lima

Early on September 27, transport workers announced a 48-hour strike and closed several roads in the north of the capital. They then joined protests in downtown Lima led by young people, which ended in clashes with the police.

It appears that the executive branch has decided to continue its heavy-handed approach rather than engage with protesters’ demands. According to some figures, around 74 people were injured during the protests this past weekend. Among them were 26 journalists and nine reporters who were covering the events.

This was reported by the National Association of Journalists of Peru, which denounced that the police attacked journalists who were reporting on the repression against thousands of protesters by pushing them and using tear gas. In fact, a video shows how journalist Victor Castillo was pushed by the police. Once the police had dispersed several journalists to the vicinity of the Rimac River, they prevented them from moving freely around the city.

In this regard, the Foreign Press Association in Peru expressed concern about the attacks against journalists; according to the organization, rubber bullets were also used against journalists.

Taking these and other complaints into account, the National Human Rights Coordinator reported: “During the day of social protest on September 27, we recorded 18 people injured, including a journalist and a brigade member. We condemn police repression and demand an end to the attacks. We urge the Human Rights Prosecutor’s Office, the Public Prosecutor’s Office, and the Attorney General’s Office of Peru to ensure the safety of citizens exercising their right to protest. Considering the demonstration called for tomorrow, Sunday, September 28, it is urgent that guarantees be put in place to ensure a safe protest. Protesting is a right, not a crime.

Who are they and why are they protesting?

The protesters have been dubbed “Generation Z”, meaning those born between the late 1990s and 2010, especially students who initially marched to protest pension system reforms.

However, the demonstrations have been joined by various sectors. One of them who joined the protests last weekend was transport workers, who have repeatedly demanded that the executive branch act efficiently to stop extortion by organized crime and corruption.

As experts have pointed out, the protests are increasingly taking on an anti-government tone, especially against President Boluarte and Congress, who, according to the latest polls, are currently facing almost universal rejection.

In other words, the protesters are more than just young people, and they are protesting about more than just specific measures.

In fact, there seems to be a widespread feeling of discontent, as social movement expert Omar Coronel told the BBC: “There is widespread rejection of President Boluarte and her allies in Congress due to the growing authoritarianism that has been imposed in Peru.”