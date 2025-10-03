People and presidents across Latin America and the Caribbean spoke out against Israel’s illegal interception of over 40 vessels en route to Gaza to break the blockade and deliver humanitarian aid.

As soon as night fell on October 1, Israel began its extensive operation to intercept the over 40 vessels that make up the Global Sumud Flotilla. Around 500 volunteers from over 40 countries were participating in the mission bound for Gaza which sought to break Israel’s illegal blockade and deliver vital aid to the inhabitants of Gaza. The operation, which continued into dawn on October 2, has been widely condemned as a blatant violation of international law.

Amongst the 500 international volunteers currently being held in Israel detention, many hail from Latin America and the Caribbean. Various governments in the region have called for respectful and humane treatment of their fellow citizens at the hands of Israeli authorities.

When news of their capture broke and images began to circulate from the Mediterranean Sea, where heavily armed Israeli military forces were seen boarding humanitarian aid ships, spontaneous demonstrations erupted in cities across the region.

Colombia

One of the most active leaders in opposing Israeli actions in Gaza is Colombia’s Gustavo Petro, who ordered immediate action to be taken against what he considered an “international crime”. “Two Colombian citizens who were engaged in activities of humanist solidarity with Palestine have been detained in international waters. The Foreign Ministry must make all the necessary demands, including in the Israeli courts. I invite international lawyers to join our lawyers in serving Colombia. The free trade agreement with Israel is to be terminated immediately. The entire Israeli diplomatic delegation in Colombia is to leave.”

In addition, Petro has requested that the Hague Group (Colombia, Bolivia, Honduras, Malaysia, Namibia, Senegal, and South Africa) declare a global general strike against the actions of the Israeli state.

In addition to this government action, a demonstration took place on October 1 in the streets of Bogotá, the capital of Colombia, in protest of the interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla. The protest was held in front of the offices of the National Association of Entrepreneurs of Colombia (ANDI), which protestors allege has various ties to Israeli companies.

Mexico

In Mexico City, there were also demonstrations against the interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla. Protesters gathered in front of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where they demanded the release of the Mexican citizens who were aboard the ships sailing the Mediterranean Sea.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum also referred to this issue in her morning press conference: “What the Israeli authorities are saying is that they will be taken to a detention center. Our consulate is there, ready to support them in whatever way necessary and demanding that our compatriots be repatriated immediately.”

She added that Mexico has been monitoring the situation: “Obviously, we are against this situation. Humanitarian aid must reach Gaza, and all our Mexican brothers and sisters, but in particular the [participants in the flotilla], must be repatriated because they have committed no crime.”

Cuba

For his part, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel rejected the actions against the Global Sumud Flotilla: “We condemn in the strongest terms the interception by the Zionist government of Israel of the Global Sumud Flotilla. These deplorable events confirm the genocidal essence of Israel, which knows no bounds. Our support and solidarity with the brave crew members of the Flotilla.”

Cuba’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bruno Rodríguez, wrote on X: “We denounce Israel’s latest interception of Freedom Flotilla ships carrying humanitarian aid to Gaza. The Zionist regime continues to flout international law and global calls to stop its genocide against the Palestinian people. I send a message of solidarity to all members of the Global Sumud Flotilla. Most were kidnapped by Israel in international waters, in violation of international law.”

Uruguay

In Montevideo, Uruguay, a crowd gathered to demand the release of the crew members and the arrest of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In this regard, the government of Yamandú Orsi in Uruguay said it had “serious concerns regarding the interception of [the flotilla]” and called for respect for the lives of the activists and international humanitarian law.

Argentina

Similarly, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, several hundred people protested against the recent events. One of the Argentines aboard one of the boats, Carlos “Cascote” Bertola, was supported by his political organization, Corriente NuestraPatria: “We demand immediate intervention to obtain clear and concrete information about the situation of our comrade ‘Cascote’ Bertola and every other member who has been illegally kidnapped. It is the obligation of governments, world leaders, and international institutions to act for the safety and immediate release of all civilians. But this does not end here. The commitment to humanity remains firm: to break Israel’s illegal siege and end the ongoing genocide against the Palestinian people. Hundreds of thousands of lives are being lost day after day.”

Brazil

Another government that demanded guarantees for the safety of its 15 citizens was that of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in Brazil. This was communicated by Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira, who stated that the intention of the flotilla was: “[to] highlight the need for humanitarian aid to the Palestinians who are suffering and isolated in Gaza … Israel is responsible for the safety of the people on that flotilla.”

Venezuela

The government of Nicolás Maduro said that the interception was a “cowardly act of piracy” by Israel’s “Zionist regime”. In addition, the government said that the blockade of aid to Gaza is “a tool of war deliberately used” to “annihilate the population through starvation.”

Bolivia

A student demonstration in La Paz, Bolivia, was also part of the day of protests condemning Israel’s actions. Students from the Universidad Mayor de San Andrés marched with Palestinian flags and posters denouncing Israel’s genocide of the Palestinian people.

For his part, Bolivian President Luis Arce said he “strongly condemns the brutal Israeli attack, which is an unacceptable act of violence and a flagrant violation of international law.”

Arce added: “No excuse can justify the attack on unarmed people whose only mission was to bring food and medicine to the Palestinian people. This event demonstrates, once again, the Israeli regime’s absolute indifference and impunity toward the lives of innocent people and international law.”

Chile

Gabriel Boric’s government also joined in condemning the State of Israel for intercepting the flotilla, which was carrying two Chilean citizens. Government spokeswoman Camila Vallejo said that the Global Sumud Flotilla has the support of the Chilean state and that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is taking the necessary steps to ensure the return of its citizens.