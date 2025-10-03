The GSF, a convoy of over 40 ships with hundreds of activists on board was heading towards Gaza to break the Israeli siege and deliver much needed humanitarian aid to its starving citizens.

Protests broke out in various countries in Asia on Thursday, October 2, following the Israeli attack on the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) on Wednesday and the abduction of hundreds of activists.

The GSF, consisting of over 40 ships with hundreds of activists onboard, was heading towards the besieged Palestinian territory of Gaza in order to break the Israeli siege and deliver crucial humanitarian aid to its people forced to starve by Israel.

The ships were attacked by the Israeli forces on the night of October 1, an attack which continued until October 3, when they were scores of miles away from the Gaza coast. Israeli forces abducted the activists and seized the aid the ships were carrying for the people of Gaza.

The Israeli action is a violation of international humanitarian law and the fundamental rights of the individuals abducted. It also constitutes a war crime, several commentators underlined.

The International Committee to Break the Siege announced on Friday that several activists abducted by Israel have started an indefinite hunger strike against their abduction.

Protests have erupted in cities across the world to reject Israel’s attacks on Gaza and on the Global Sumud Flotilla. People have demanded the immediate release of the activists and an end to Israel’s genocidal blockade and attacks on Gaza. Activists and movements across Asia have joined the wave of protests, in some cases to demand that their fellow comrades and compatriots be released.

Rally in Kuala Lumpur calls for release of 34 Malaysians participating in GSF

A large protest was organized in front of the US embassy in the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur on Thursday. The protest was called by different groups, including the Socialist Party of Malaysia (PSM) to oppose the Israeli attack on the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF).

At least two protesters were arrested by the police outside the US embassy and were later released on bail.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim condemned the Israeli attack on the GSF asserting that Israel disregards the basic rights of the Palestinian people” but also tramples on “the conscience of the global community, which no longer stands with Israel.”

There were 34 Malaysians participating in the GSF. All of them were abducted by the Israeli forces when they intercepted the GSF.

Solidarity meeting in Kozhikode, Kerala

A huge gathering was organized by the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala, India, on Thursday to express solidarity with Palestine and to denounce the Israeli genocide in Gaza.

The meeting was also attended by Palestinian ambassador to India, Abdullah Abu Shawesh, along with Indian artists, scholars, journalists, and political activists.

Activists and leaders addressing the gathering denounced Israel’s attack on the GSF, calling it yet another example of Israel’s defiance of international norms because of unconditional support provided by the US.

The speakers criticized the Indian government’s abandonment of the Palestinian cause and demanded it take proactive steps to end the Israeli genocide in Gaza.

The Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement’s India chapter and Indian People in Solidarity with Palestine (IPSP) have made a joint call for India-wide protests on Sunday against the Israeli attacks on the GSF.

Lahore, Pakistan

Scores of people gathered in Lahore, Pakistan’s largest city, to oppose the Israeli attack on GSF on Thursday, October 2. The protesters carrying Palestinian flags also demanded their government to take a strong position against Israel’s blatant violations of basic humanitarian laws.

There is also one Pakistani citizen, Mustaq Khan, who was part of the GSF and is currently being held in Israeli detention. Ammar Ali Jan, leader of the Haqooq-e-Khalq Party (HKP), called the arrest of Khan “an attack on the dignity and sovereignty of Pakistan” and demanded that the government intervene immediately for his release.

Pakistan’s left groups called for fresh protests against the Israeli attacks on Friday as well.

Filipinos voice opposition to Israel’s actions

Workers’ group Partido Manggagwa (PM) from the Philippines issued a statement on Friday condemning “the illegal capture of hundreds of international activists from the GSF by Israeli naval forces.”

“This is not just a violation of international law but proof of how the apartheid regime of Israel uses violence to defend its interests, crush solidarity and enforce a genocidal blockade of Palestinians in Gaza,” the PM statement reads.