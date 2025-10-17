For the second time since the beginning of US President Donald Trump’s second term, hundreds of thousands are expected to take to the streets in cities across the United States to participate in “No Kings Day” protests, part of a broad opposition movement forming around the 47th president’s ultra right-wing agenda. Protests are scheduled to take place in over 2,500 cities across all 50 states.

The protests are being organized and supported by a broad coalition of decentralized groups that formed earlier this year, such as Indivisible and 50501. Established organizations such as the ACLU and trade unions such as the American Federation of Teachers have signed on as partners.

Previous protests on June 14 saw the participation of over 5 million people in over 2,100 cities and towns. “No Kings Day” over the summer drew together those opposed to Trump’s agenda on almost all fronts, from organized labor, to civil and immigrant rights, to the pro-Palestine movement.

The months since June 14 have been filled with grassroots struggle against Trump’s policies. Chicago residents “refuse to budge” despite the violence of federal agents against immigrant communities amid Trump’s “Operation Midway Blitz.” Everyday people are becoming trained immigrant rights defenders through volunteer trainings at the grassroots level, in cities such as Richmond. The pro-Palestine movement continues the struggle for a lasting peace in the aftermath of the Trump-Netanyahu so-called “peace deal” in Gaza. Military veterans in Portland have urged National Guard members deployed in cities throughout the US to disobey Trump’s orders.

Despite June 14 “No Kings Day” protests being composed of peaceful mass demonstrations, right-wing and conservative figures have stoked fear about upcoming protests. Andy Ngo, a senior editor at the conservative outlet The Post Millenial, shared a screenshot of the organizations sponsoring a “No Kings Day” event in New York City on X.

The co-sponsors include the Communist Party USA and the Young Communist League of New York. “Those [communist and socialist] ideologies are antithetical to the American philosophy and constitution, and the country spent decades at war with those systems of governance,” Ngo wrote.

Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson accused “No Kings Day” rallies of bringing together “the Marxists, the socialists, the Antifa advocates, the anarchists, and the pro-Hamas wing of the far-left Democrat Party.” Johnson labeled the protests as the “Hate America rally”.