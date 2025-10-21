The 2015 multilateral nuclear deal, which imposed restrictions on Iran’s nuclear program in return for relief from sanctions and the related UN resolution 2231 officially expired last week.

Iran reiterated that, despite the expiration of 2015’s nuclear deal and UN resolution 2231, it will continue to adhere to its fundamental commitments under them, including not pursuing nuclear weapons.

The Iranian commitments were reiterated by the country’s foreign ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei in a regular press conference on Monday, October 20, just days after Iran announced the official expiration of the nuclear deal formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan to Action (JCPOA).

Iran, along with the US, the UK, Germany, France, Russia, and China signed the JCPOA in 2015. The deal was formally approved by the UN Security Council through its resolution 2231 and it was valid for a ten-year period, which ended on October 18.

“The [UN] resolution’s expiration changes nothing about Iran’s essential obligations [to not develop nuclear weapons] or rights [to enrich uranium],” Baghaei said during the press conference.

Earlier on Saturday, China, Iran, and Russia wrote a joint letter to the UN Secretary-General António Guterres proclaiming the expiration of the JCPOA and all provisions of the UN resolution 2231. They also questioned the attempts by the UK, Germany, and France, also known as E3, to invoke the deal’s provisions now.

The letter was shared by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on X on Sunday, October 19, where the representatives of the respective countries claimed that the attempts by the E3 to “trigger the so-called “snapback” is “legally and procedurally flawed.”

“The E3 having themselves ceased to perform their commitments under both the JCPOA and resolution 2231 and also failing to exhaust the procedures of the Dispute Settlement Mechanism (DRM) lacks the standing to invoke its provisions,” the joint letter reiterates.

“We reiterate that the full and timely conclusion of resolution 2231 marks the end of the Security Council’s consideration of the Iranian nuclear issue and contributes to strengthening the authority of the council and the credibility of multilateral diplomacy” the letter reads.

Baghaei also accused the E3 of causing a “legal and political rift in the international community” by invoking the “snapback” against Iran despite the objections raised by Russia and China.

Diplomatic engagement is the only way ahead

Accusing Iran of violating the JCPOA, last month the E3 invoked the reimposition of international sanctions against it under the snapback provisions in the deal and the resolution 2231. Despite protests from Russia and China, the UN Security Council approved the snapback sanctions against Iran with a simple majority.

Iran has maintained that since neither of the European signatories of the deal tried to fulfill their commitments under it and protect the interests of Iran since the unilateral US withdrawal in 2018, they had no legal or moral standing to invoke the snapback against it.

The E3 has acted more like agents of the US than equal signatories of the deal, Iran has accused.

Iran has maintained that, given the circumstances, it does not consider the invocation of international sanctions by the UN Security Council legitimate and will not abide by them. It had also asked fellow countries to do the same.

Though they had supported the Iranian stance, Saturday’s joint letter makes the Chinese and Russian position on the issue clearer.

Iran, Russia, and China appealed to the relevant parties to “stay committed to finding a political settlement that accommodates the concerns of all the parties through diplomatic engagement and dialogue based on the principles of mutual respect.”

Iran has offered negotiations with the US over its nuclear program on the condition that it will refrain from any military aggression during such talks as it did during June this year.

Israel and the US launched attacks against Iran in June targeting its civilian, military and nuclear infrastructure and killing over a thousand Iranians, including top nuclear scientists and military officials.

Iran, Russia, and China also warned the US and European powers to “refrain from unilateral sanction, threat of force, or any other action that may escalate the situation” and demanded that “all countries should contribute to creating a favorable atmosphere and conditions for diplomatic efforts.”