Daily Round-up | Aid groups urge warring parties to extend Yemen truce & other stories

In this episode, we bring you stories of aids groups urging an extension of the truce in Yemen, the Mexican president declaring water to be a human right, the UN head warning of nuclear war and Israeli atrocities in Palestine

August 03, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up we look at aid groups urging warring parties to extend Yemen truce amid rise in violence, casualties; Mexican president declaring water a human right and limiting exploration permits amid worsening drought; UN secretary general warning the world of nuclear war and mass arrests by Israeli forces inside the occupied West Bank, leading to the death of a 17-year-old boy in Jenin.

               

All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
