In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up we look at aid groups urging warring parties to extend Yemen truce amid rise in violence, casualties; Mexican president declaring water a human right and limiting exploration permits amid worsening drought; UN secretary general warning the world of nuclear war and mass arrests by Israeli forces inside the occupied West Bank, leading to the death of a 17-year-old boy in Jenin.