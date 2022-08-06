On Hiroshima Day, NewsClick’s Prabir Purkayastha talks about the state of nuclear non-proliferation at a time of multiple flashpoints between nuclear weapon states. He talks about why nuclear weapons continue to exist despite the lessons of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. He analyzes the links between nuclear weapons and some of the geopolitical issues prevailing today, and explains how the US being ‘treaty-incapable’ is contributing to the danger globally.
Mapping Faultlines: How Close Are We to Nuclear Annihilation?
On Hiroshima Day, NewsClick’s Prabir Purkayastha analyzes why remain so unconcerned despite living in a world with 13,000 nuclear weapons and multiple flashpoints