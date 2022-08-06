On Hiroshima Day, NewsClick’s Prabir Purkayastha talks about the state of nuclear non-proliferation at a time of multiple flashpoints between nuclear weapon states. He talks about why nuclear weapons continue to exist despite the lessons of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. He analyzes the links between nuclear weapons and some of the geopolitical issues prevailing today, and explains how the US being ‘treaty-incapable’ is contributing to the danger globally.