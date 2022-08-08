Gustavo Petro and Francia Marquez of the Historic Pact coalition represent a major shift in the politics of the country. Theirs is the first left-wing government in Colombia.

Thousands of people gathered at Plaza Bolivar in Bogota, Colombia to attend the swearing in ceremony of newly elected president and vice-president Gustavo Petro and Francia Marquez. The two candidates of the Historic Pact coalition represent a major shift in the politics of the country. Theirs is the first left-wing government in Colombia.