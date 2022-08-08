Colombia: It is the time of the people

Gustavo Petro and Francia Marquez of the Historic Pact coalition represent a major shift in the politics of the country. Theirs is the first left-wing government in Colombia.

August 08, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

Thousands of people gathered at Plaza Bolivar in Bogota, Colombia to attend the swearing in ceremony of newly elected president and vice-president Gustavo Petro and Francia Marquez. The two candidates of the Historic Pact coalition represent a major shift in the politics of the country. Theirs is the first left-wing government in Colombia.

               

