The Workers’ Party candidate gains voter support, reversing the trend towards Bolsonaro, who’s support had grown in recent polls

A new survey by FSB Pesquisa, commissioned by Banco BTG Pactual and published Monday, August 15, shows former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva leading the presidential race with 45% of voter support. President Jair Bolsonaro is in second place with 34%.

In relation to the study by the same research company released last week, Lula’s popularity increased by four percentage points, while Bolsonaro remained at the same level. The difference between the two main candidates increased from seven to 11 percentage points in seven days.

Lula is tied, within the margin of error, with the sum of voter support for all other candidates (45% to 46%), which could guarantee his victory in the first round. The result reverses the trend towards Bolsonaro, who’s support had been growing in recent polls.

Former minister Ciro Gomes (PDT) came in third in the survey with 8% of votes, followed by senator Simone Tebet (MDB), with 2%. Other candidates did not register any support.

Second Round

In the scenario of a second round of elections, Lula would beat all other candidates. The former president received 53% of voter support in the poll, while Bolsonaro has 38%. If the final round is with Ciro Gomes, Lula has 50% against 29%, and with Simone Tebet, Lula would have 54% against 26%, respectively.

The institute polled 2,000 voters by phone between August 12 and 14, 2022. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points and the confidence index is 95%.

This article was written by Paulo Motoryn and originally published in Brasil de Fato.