Israeli govt. eyes elections, regional dynamics with brutal assault on Gaza

Rania Khalek of BreakThrough News talks about the recent Israeli attacks on Gaza, the cynical political calculation of the occupying power, and its regional implications

August 16, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

Rania Khalek talks about the Israeli attacks on Gaza that killed close to 40 people in three days. She talks about the reasons Israel targeted the besieged territory, and the nature of the response by the resistance. She also talks about the future implications of these attacks.

               

All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
