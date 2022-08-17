Brazilians take to the streets in defense of free and fair elections

On August 11, tens of thousands of Brazilians took to the streets in defense of free elections and against president Jair Bolsonaro in several cities across Brazil

August 17, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

On August 11, tens of thousands of Brazilians took to the streets in defense of free elections and against president Jair Bolsonaro in several cities across Brazil, just a couple of months before the upcoming national elections. The demonstrations also launched the “Letter to Brazilians in defense of the Democratic State of Law.”

               

All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
