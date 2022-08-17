On August 11, tens of thousands of Brazilians took to the streets in defense of free elections and against president Jair Bolsonaro in several cities across Brazil

On August 11, tens of thousands of Brazilians took to the streets in defense of free elections and against president Jair Bolsonaro in several cities across Brazil, just a couple of months before the upcoming national elections. The demonstrations also launched the “Letter to Brazilians in defense of the Democratic State of Law.”