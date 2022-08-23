In this episode of Mapping Faultlines, NewsClick’s Prabir Purkayastha talks about the recent French withdrawal from Mali and their legacy of violence and instability in the entire region

In this episode of Mapping Faultlines, NewsClick’s Prabir Purkayastha talks about the recent departure of French troops from Mali. He explains the impact of the interventions of France and the US in the region, especially the aftermath of the deposition of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi. He also talks about the recent developments in Somalia and how that is the product of US interventions over the years.