Mapping Faultlines: French troops leave Mali but their legacy is chaos and violence

In this episode of Mapping Faultlines, NewsClick’s Prabir Purkayastha talks about the recent French withdrawal from Mali and their legacy of violence and instability in the entire region

August 23, 2022 by Newsclick

In this episode of Mapping Faultlines, NewsClick’s Prabir Purkayastha talks about the recent departure of French troops from Mali. He explains the impact of the interventions of France and the US in the region, especially the aftermath of the deposition of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi. He also talks about the recent developments in Somalia and how that is the product of US interventions over the years.

               

All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
