Why is Israel targeting Palestinian human rights groups?

Over the past week, Israel has continued and intensified attacks against Palestinian human rights organizations. Who are these organizations and why are they being targeted?

August 25, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

Over the past week, Israel has continued and intensified attacks against Palestinian human rights organizations. The raids targeted Al Haq, Addameer, Bisan Center for Human Rights, Defense for Children International-Palestine (DCI-P), Union of Agricultural Work Committees (UAWC), Union of Palestinian Women’s Committees (UPWC) and the Union of Health Work Committees. Who are these organizations and why are they being targeted? We find out in this video.

               

All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
