Over the past week, Israel has continued and intensified attacks against Palestinian human rights organizations. The raids targeted Al Haq, Addameer, Bisan Center for Human Rights, Defense for Children International-Palestine (DCI-P), Union of Agricultural Work Committees (UAWC), Union of Palestinian Women’s Committees (UPWC) and the Union of Health Work Committees. Who are these organizations and why are they being targeted? We find out in this video.