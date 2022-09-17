In this episode, NewsClick’s Prabir Purkayastha talks about the factors that have led to the energy crisis in Europe and why monetary policies alone will not help control inflation in the region

In this episode, NewsClick’s Prabir Purkayastha talks about the energy crisis in Europe and rising bills as the Ukraine war drags on. He explains how the energy markets are structured in Europe and how they lead to consumers bearing the brunt. He also talks about how traditional ways to control inflation will not help European governments this time around.