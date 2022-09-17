Mapping Faultlines: Why are Energy Bills so High in Europe?

In this episode, NewsClick’s Prabir Purkayastha talks about the factors that have led to the energy crisis in Europe and why monetary policies alone will not help control inflation in the region

September 17, 2022 by Newsclick

In this episode, NewsClick’s Prabir Purkayastha talks about the energy crisis in Europe and rising bills as the Ukraine war drags on. He explains how the energy markets are structured in Europe and how they lead to consumers bearing the brunt. He also talks about how traditional ways to control inflation will not help European governments this time around.

               

All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
