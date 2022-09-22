London-based research organization Forensic Architecture and Palestinian group Al-Haq issued their findings on the killing of Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh on September 20. The same day, Akleh’s family moved the ICC seeking justice

A joint investigation conducted by London-based research group Forensic Architecture and Palestinian group Al-Haq claimed on Tuesday, September 20, that Israeli forces deliberately shot Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh and called it an “extrajudicial killing.”

The report released on their websites refutes assertions made earlier by Israel and the US about Akleh’s death being accidental. The report conclusively establishes that at the time of her shooting, there was no gunfight in the area and that an Israeli sniper fired at her despite knowing her identity.

Akleh was assassinated by Israeli forces on May 11 when she along with other journalists was covering an Israeli raid at a Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank. Her colleague Ali al-Samoudi was also injured in the firing but survived.

Israel has refused to take any action against the security personnel responsible for Akleh’s killing. In an investigation report published earlier this month, Israel claimed that her death was not intentional but a result of gunfire between Palestinian armed groups and Israeli soldiers.

The Israeli report asserted that “it is not possible to unequivocally determine the source of the gunfire that hit Abu Akleh.” However, it admitted that “there is a high possibility that Ms. Abu Akleh was accidentally hit by IDF gunfire that was fired towards suspects identified as armed Palestinian gunmen, during an exchange of fire.”

Before the Israeli report, a US State Department statement issued on July 4 said that Akleh’s death was “accidental” and caused in a gunfight where “gunfire from IDF positions was likely responsible for” her killing. The statement claimed that the killing was not intentional but a result of “tragic circumstances.”

This was despite various previous investigations conducted by the media and human rights groups like B’Tselem refuting the Israeli claims of a gunfight in the area at the time of Akleh’s killing. The investigation by Forensic Architecture and Al-Haq used advanced spatial technology and data and video evidence provided by Al-Jazeera to recreate the act of the Israeli sniper.

🚨 New evidence on the killing of @AlJazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh by our Forensic Architecture Investigation Unit & @ForensicArchi. Our advanced spatial technologies establish that Israel's report on the incident is false & deliberately misleading.https://t.co/lY4crjtYAq — Al-Haq الحق (@alhaq_org) September 20, 2022

The investigation found that Israeli claims of accidental fire were false and that the Israeli sniper knew about the journalists’ presence in the area. He fired 13 rounds at them for at least two minutes without any provocation. The investigation also asserts that the Israeli sniper targeted the people who tried to help Akleh after she was shot.

On the day this report was released, Akleh’s family members moved the International Criminal Court (ICC) seeking justice. They filed a formal complaint with the support of the International Federation of Journalists and Palestinian Press Syndicate to establish Israeli accountability in Akleh’s killing.

Today my family is at the International Criminal Court to submit a formal complaint, calling on the international community to investigate Israel's killing of my aunt Shireen Abu Akleh, and deliver accountability and justice where others have failed. Our family statement below 👇 pic.twitter.com/uMWRCLR49d — Lina Abu Akleh (@LinaAbuAkleh) September 20, 2022

Even though Akleh was a US citizen, all attempts by her family to seek US intervention in holding Israel accountable have failed to yield any result so far. US President Joe Biden refused to meet the family during his visit to Israel in July. The family reiterated their demand for justice when they met Secretary of State Antony Blinken later in the month.