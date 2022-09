Vijay Prashad talks about the speech by Colombian President Gustavo Petro at the UN General Assembly and the recent meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Samarkand

Vijay Prashad talks about the recent UN General Assembly session where leaders across the world spoke on a range of issues. He highlights the intervention of Colombian president Gustavo Petro who raised some important points regarding the ‘war on drugs’ conducted by the US and its allies.

Vijay also evaluates the recent Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting and the vision and the possibilities offered by the grouping.