In this episode of Mapping Faultlines, NewsClick’s Prabir Purkayastha talks about the recent referenda organized in the provinces of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporozhye. He explains the context in which these votes were held and what Russia seeks to achieve. He also talks about the mobilization by Russia and the response by the western powers.