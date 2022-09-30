Mapping Faultlines: Will referenda and mobilization change direction of Ukraine war?

In this episode, NewsClick’s Prabir Purkayastha talks about the referenda held in territories taken over by Russia in the recent war. He also addresses the impact of the Russian mobilization.

September 30, 2022 by Newsclick

In this episode of Mapping Faultlines, NewsClick’s Prabir Purkayastha talks about the recent referenda organized in the provinces of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporozhye. He explains the context in which these votes were held and what Russia seeks to achieve. He also talks about the mobilization by Russia and the response by the western powers.

               

All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
