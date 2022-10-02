By 3:00 pm Brazil, voting had finalized in more than 70 nations from a total of 181 electoral precincts

Voting in the Brazilian elections is now over in at least 70 countries, out of a total of 181 electoral zones outside of Brazil. According to the ballot tickets posted on social media this Sunday October 2, Lula da Silva of the Workers’ Party (PT) won in 29 countries, while Jair Bolsonaro of the Liberal Party won in six countries.

The Brazilian presidential candidate was victorious in China, Australia, New Zealand, Poland, Palestine, and Hungary, despite Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s declaration of support for Bolsonaro, among other nations.

The incumbent president up for re-election won more votes in Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Japan, East Timor, Mozambique, and Greece. Japan is the third largest overseas electorate, with 76,570 registered Brazilian voters.

In total, 697,000 voters are eligible to vote abroad in these elections, which is an increase of 39.21% compared to 2018. Women are also a majority of the overseas electorate, accounting for 58.54%. Due to the increase in the electorate, in several places there were long lines to vote.

In the Argentine capital, Buenos Aires, which concentrates 51% of the Brazilian electorate in the country, the waiting time to vote was about 3 hours.

In Portugal, the second largest electoral college abroad with 80,800 eligible to vote, voting hours were extended due to the movement. The polls, which would have closed at 5pm, were open until 8pm (4pm Brasília).

Lisbon, in Portugal, is the city with the largest number of Brazilians eligible to vote, with 45,200 voters. According to the Brazilian consulate, the estimate is that at least 3,000 people were still in line less than half an hour before the initially planned closing time for voting.