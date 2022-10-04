In today’s episode, we bring you stories of the Brazil election, the ceasefire in Yemen, protests in UK over the cost of living crisis, and the Ebola situation n Uganda

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up, we look at the Brazil elections which have gone into the run-off stage; the expiry of the crucial Yemeni ceasefire; a protest by thousands in UK against rising inflation; and the death of a health worker after contracting Ebola in Uganda.