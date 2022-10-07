UK’s Economic Collapse 2022

In this video, economic analyst Aunindyo Chakravarty explains the trajectory of the UK’s economic crisis and how Prime Minister Liz Truss has clearly not learned any lessons from history

October 07, 2022 by Newsclick

The UK is facing its worst economic crisis since 2008-09, and its Tory government has reacted by announcing pro-rich and pro-corporate policies. Luckily for the average British citizen, the financial markets have given a big thumbs down to UK’s ‘mini-budget’, forcing the government to reverse tax-cuts given to UK’s richest people. In this video economic analyst Aunindyo Chakravarty

               

