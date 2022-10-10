Svante Pääbo’s Medicine ‘or’ Physiology Nobel and the lineages of humanity

NewsClick’s Prabir Purkayastha and immunologist Dr. Satyajit Rath discuss this year’s Nobel Prize for Medicine or Physiology which was awarded to Svante Pääbo for his work on paleogenomics

October 10, 2022 by Newsclick

This year’s Nobel Prize for Medicine of Physiology was unique in many respects. Svante Pääbo won the prize for his work on the DNA of Neanderthals and Denisovans. NewsClick’s Prabir Purkayastha and immunologist Dr. Satyajit Rath discuss Pääbo’s work, what it has taught us and its relevance for modern day humans.

               

All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
