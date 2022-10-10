NewsClick’s Prabir Purkayastha and immunologist Dr. Satyajit Rath discuss this year’s Nobel Prize for Medicine or Physiology which was awarded to Svante Pääbo for his work on paleogenomics

This year’s Nobel Prize for Medicine of Physiology was unique in many respects. Svante Pääbo won the prize for his work on the DNA of Neanderthals and Denisovans. NewsClick’s Prabir Purkayastha and immunologist Dr. Satyajit Rath discuss Pääbo’s work, what it has taught us and its relevance for modern day humans.