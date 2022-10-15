In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up we look at Palestinian factions reaching reconciliation deal; China condemning US’ cold-war mentality; 830 million going hungry in 2022 globally; and UK bankers making record bonuses at workers’ expense.
Daily Round-up | Palestinian factions reach reconciliation deal & other stories
In today’s episode, we bring you stories of a deal between Palestinian factions, China’s condemnation of the US ‘Cold War mentality,’ the latest Global Hunger Index Report, and the soaring bonuses of British bankers