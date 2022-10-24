In this episode of Mapping Faultlines, NewsClick’s Prabir Purkayastha talks about the resignation of Liz Truss, the crisis of capitalism in Europe, and how the Ukraine war is accelerating such trends

In this episode of Mapping Faultlines, NewsClick’s Prabir Purkayastha talks about the fall of former British Prime Minister Liz Truss after just 45 days in power. He explains the decline of the UK as an industrial power and the decline of western capitalism itself, and how this has contributed to the political situation in the UK. He also analyzes how the Ukraine war has accelerated some of the trends, leading to a crisis in the whole of Europe.