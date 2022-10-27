5 questions about Brazil’s historic elections

Everything you need to know about the second round presidential elections in Brazil which will see former president Lula face off against far-right incumbent Bolsonaro

October 27, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

On October 30, Brazilians will go to the polls to choose their next president. The two candidates – former President Lula da Silva and incumbent Jair Bolsonaro – have very different visions of what Brazil should be and have run very different campaigns. Zoe Alexandra of Peoples Dispatch gives a primer on key questions regarding the Brazilian elections – what voter intention surveys say, the controversial campaign, the platforms and promises of Lula and Bolsonaro, and the governor’s race in Sao Paulo.

               

All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
