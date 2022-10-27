Everything you need to know about the second round presidential elections in Brazil which will see former president Lula face off against far-right incumbent Bolsonaro

On October 30, Brazilians will go to the polls to choose their next president. The two candidates – former President Lula da Silva and incumbent Jair Bolsonaro – have very different visions of what Brazil should be and have run very different campaigns. Zoe Alexandra of Peoples Dispatch gives a primer on key questions regarding the Brazilian elections – what voter intention surveys say, the controversial campaign, the platforms and promises of Lula and Bolsonaro, and the governor’s race in Sao Paulo.