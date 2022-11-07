Eugene Puryear of BreakThrough News talks about the state of the US economy ahead of the midterm polls and how the two parties have used the issue electorally

Eugene Puryear of BreakThrough News talks about the state of the US economy ahead of the US midterms. He explains the steps the authorities have taken to curb inflation and the effects they are having on the poor. He also talks about the political impact of the economic crisis and how this will play out in the elections.