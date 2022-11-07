Economy is the key issue ahead of US mid-terms

Eugene Puryear of BreakThrough News talks about the state of the US economy ahead of the midterm polls and how the two parties have used the issue electorally

November 07, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

Eugene Puryear of BreakThrough News talks about the state of the US economy ahead of the US midterms. He explains the steps the authorities have taken to curb inflation and the effects they are having on the poor. He also talks about the political impact of the economic crisis and how this will play out in the elections.

               

All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
