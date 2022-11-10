Eugene Puryear of BreakThrough News lists the key takeaways from the US midterm elections, including the decisive role of struggles on the streets during a time of political gridlock

Eugene Puryear of BreakThrough News breaks down the initial results of the US mid-term elections that were held on November 8. He says the results prove that the country is not as right-wing as many believe. He also adds that considering the political gridlock in the coming months, the role of struggles and mass movements will be decisive.

Eugene also analyzes the impact of these elections on Donald Trump and the far-right, and lists out of some of the progressive ballot measures that were approved across the country.