In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up, we look at Greek workers staging a general strike against cost of living crisis; a report on the killing of children by UK forces in Afghanistan; US states voting n ending slavery in midterm elections; and a report by the Brazilian army on the elections.
Daily Round-up | Greek workers stage general strike against cost of living crisis & other stories
