The Monitor of Political Debate in the Digital Environment, linked to the University of São Paulo, surveyed 575 people who took part in the demonstration

Jair Bolsonaro, who is currently being investigated by the Federal Police for his probable involvement in organizing the coup plot to prevent President Lula da Silva from taking office, called for a mass demonstration in São Paulo on Sunday February 25 to “defend himself” against the accusations. The mobilization was the first major mobilization presided over by Bolsonaro since the Federal Police began their investigation into him and his allies.

A survey carried out at the mobilization by the Monitor of Political Debate in the Digital Environment, of the University of São Paulo (USP) found that 88% of the Jair Bolsonaro supporters who attended say that Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was not the winner of the 2022 Presidential election. Researchers with the Monitor surveyed 575 people who took part in the demonstration. The research team was at Avenida Paulista between 1:30 pm and 5 pm last Sunday.

“Do you believe that it was Bolsonaro, and not Lula, who actually won the election for president in 2022?” was one of the questions asked of those interviewed. While 88% answered “yes”, another 8% said “no”, and 4% said they didn’t know.

94% of participants said “yes” to the question “Do the excesses and persecutions of the justice system characterize the current situation as a dictatorship?” while 4% answered “no” and another 2% said they didn’t know.

When participants were asked if they were in favor of a Guarantee of Law and Order (GLO) operation (a part of the Brazilian constitution that governors and presidents invoke in order to mobilize the Brazilian army in domestic policing), 49% said they were in favor, while another 39% were against.

On the other hand, there was no majority among Bolsonaro supporters for the proposals to request military restraint, based on article 142 of the Constitution (45% opposed, 42% in favor) and against declaring a state of siege (61% opposed, 23% in favor).

Tarcísio de Freitas, the governor of São Paulo, was named by 61% of those interviewed as the ideal name to run for president in the event of Bolsonaro’s impeachment. Next came the former first lady, Michelle (19%), the governor of Minas Gerais, Romeu Zema (7%) and Eduardo Bolsonaro, Damares Alves, Flávio Bolsonaro and Braga Netto, each with 1%.

Bolsonaristas reinforce support for Israel at rally amid genocide in Gaza

The rally in support of Bolsonaro was marked by a broad defense of Israel. Supporters of the ex-president arrived at Avenida Paulista on February 25 wearing the Brazilian national team’s jersey and carrying Israeli and US flags.

Bolsonaro himself waved an Israeli flag, as did federal deputy Luciano Lorenzini Zucco. Former first lady Michele Bolsonaro ended her speech by saying: “May true shalom be within the walls of Israel. We bless Brazil. We bless Israel. In the name of Jesus, amen,” she said.

Senator Magno Malta also mentioned Israel and attacked President Lula for comparing the current massacre in Gaza to the Holocaust. With a flag in his hand, he recalled the Holocaust and said “Israel, we love you.”

Pastor Silas Malafaia, one of the funders and organizers of the rally, also criticized the president for his statements about genocide against the Palestinians and began his speech with an Israeli flag on his shoulder.

The presence of these symbols at the event reinforces the alliance of the Brazilian far-right with the state responsible for the genocide in the Gaza Strip.

Demonstration without placards

Unlike other similar demonstrations, Bolsonaro’s supporters this time did not carry placards with messages against the Supreme Court (STF) or with anti-democratic messages. This was due to a request by the former president himself, who fears further complications with the courts.

At other rallies, especially those in 2022 and 2021, supporters and Bolsonaro himself expressed attacks on the STF and called, for example, for military intervention, with placards praising the dictatorship.

This Sunday, some arrived on horseback, wore symbolic agribusiness accessories and sang Christian hymns.