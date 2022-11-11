Mapping Faultlines: Israel’s Extremist Path, Chance for Peace in Ethiopia

NewsClick’s Prabir Purkayastha analyzes the recent elections in Israel which has brought Benjamin Netanyahu back to power. He also talks about the peace agreement in Ethiopia

November 11, 2022 by Newsclick

In this episode of Mapping Faultlines, NewsClick’s Prabir Purkayastha talks about the recent election in Israel and the continuing right-ward shift as Benjamin Netanyahu comes back to power. He explains the risk it trend poses to the entire region. Prabir also talks about the recent peace agreement in Ethiopia and what it means for the Horn of Africa.

               

All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
