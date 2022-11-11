NewsClick’s Prabir Purkayastha analyzes the recent elections in Israel which has brought Benjamin Netanyahu back to power. He also talks about the peace agreement in Ethiopia

In this episode of Mapping Faultlines, NewsClick’s Prabir Purkayastha talks about the recent election in Israel and the continuing right-ward shift as Benjamin Netanyahu comes back to power. He explains the risk it trend poses to the entire region. Prabir also talks about the recent peace agreement in Ethiopia and what it means for the Horn of Africa.