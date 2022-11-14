Independent journalist Siddharthya Roy and NewsClick’s Prabir Purkayastha talk about the questions that are being raised about the relevance of G20 ahead of its summit in Bali

Independent journalist Siddharthya Roy, who is reporting from Bali, talks to NewsClick’s Prabir Purkayastha about the upcoming two-day summit of the G20. They discuss the communications breakdown that characterizes the meeting and how the Ukraine war has become the sole agenda item.

They point out that these developments cast doubts on the very relevance of the G20 and mark a return of the G7 calling the shots. They also discuss how vital issues such as the African Union’s claim to a seat at the table have been cast aside in the mission to isolate Russia.