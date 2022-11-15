Former Ambassador M. K. Bhadrakumar and NewsClick’s Prabir Purkayastha discuss the G20’s history and relevance (or lack of) ahead of its summit in Bali. Ambassador Bhadrakumar explains that the Western powers no longer have any use for the G20 in this age of multipolarity as they can no longer control the forum. He also talks about how the Ukraine war has brought about a new world order and how the US is struggling to deal with it.