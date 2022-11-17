Independent journalist Siddharthya Roy and NewsClick’s Prabir Purkayastha discuss the final day of the G20 summit in Bali. The summit concluded even as news emerged of a missile hitting Polish territory. While the Western media was quick to blame Russia, its leaders soon acknowledged the missile was probably Ukrainian.

Siddharthya and Prabir discuss the rhetoric around this incident and how it marks a continuation of the effort to isolate Russia. Siddharthya also traces the history of the Democrats’ anti-Russia campaign and talks about his conversation with US State department spokesperson Zed Tarar.