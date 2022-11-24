Nicoletta Dentico, co-author of a report titled ‘Financial Justice for Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response,’ talks about the structural factors that prevent adequate funding for health care across the world

In the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, discussions have begun for a Pandemic Treaty. However, the question of dealing with future pandemics and other issues linked to the health system is deeply linked to funding. There is more than enough money globally to advance health care but there exist a number of structural constraints that prevent its use.

Recently, Geneva Global Health Hub (G2H2), a platform of over 40 civil society organizations, released a report titled ‘Financial Justice for Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response,’ which looks at some of these issues.

Nicoletta Dentico, G2H2 co-chair and report co-author, talks about the context in which the report was conceptualized, the dangers of austerity and commercialization, and how debt and illicit money flows affect spending on health.