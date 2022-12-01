Eugene Puryear of BreakThrough News explains the issues faced by rail workers in the US who are on the verge of taking industrial action even as companies and the government seek to stop them

Rail workers have been mobilizing for months in the US against brutal work schedules and the lack of paid leaves. A deal was reached in September with the employers but members of key unions have rejected the deal, setting the stage for industrial action. Meanwhile, the US Congress has intervened with the encouragement of the White House to pass a bill to block the strike. What is the nature of the railway sector in the US? What are the workers’ demands? Eugene Puryear of BreakThrough News explains.